Pelicans need to take next step to keep Cousins long-term
It was the kind of scene that had been envisioned a month ago when the Pelicans put the slam dunk touch on All-Star Weekend by landing DeMarcus Cousins. It was part Mardi Gras, part Jazz Fest when Cousins hit all the right notes with a 41-point, 17-rebound, three-blocked shots performance in Tuesday night's win over Memphis that concluded with hometown fans at the Smoothie King Center serenading him with a joyous chant of: "Boo-gie! Boo-gie! Boo-gie!" It was probably too little too late for this season since the third straight win for the Pelicans still leaves them four games behind the Nuggets with just 11 left to play in the scramble for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
