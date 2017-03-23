Pelicans face crucial 3-game road str...

Pelicans face crucial 3-game road stretch with playoffs still in reach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NOLA.com

With only 11 games left on the schedule, the New Orleans Pelicans head out on a crucial three-game road stretch over the next few days, beginning with Friday's game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Pelicans head into their three-game road trip four games back of the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference, and forward Anthony Davis said the team has one focus heading into the crucial stretch: "Win games," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC