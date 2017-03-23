Pelicans face crucial 3-game road stretch with playoffs still in reach
With only 11 games left on the schedule, the New Orleans Pelicans head out on a crucial three-game road stretch over the next few days, beginning with Friday's game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Pelicans head into their three-game road trip four games back of the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference, and forward Anthony Davis said the team has one focus heading into the crucial stretch: "Win games," he said.
