Pelicans' Cousins out vs. Rockets with knee, rib soreness

The New Orleans Pelicans say forward DeMarcus Cousins has been scratched from the lineup for Friday night's game against Houston because of left knee soreness and a right rib bruise. The Pelicans say Cousins has been examined by team physicians and that an MRI scan on his left knee did not show any structural damage.

