Pacers bring back Stephenson
New Orleans Pelicans' Lance Stephenson takes the ball down the court during their preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets in Shanghai, China, on October, 9, 2016. INDIANAPOLIS - Here was my first thought, and my second and my third thought, when word came down that the Pacers are about to bring back Lance Stephenson : At this point, what do the Pacers, losers of four of their last five games and hanging uneasily onto the eighth playoff spot, have to lose by adding Stephenson? He's replacing Rodney Stuckey, who was always hurt and then released by the team earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC