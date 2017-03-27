Pacers bring back Stephenson

Pacers bring back Stephenson

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

New Orleans Pelicans' Lance Stephenson takes the ball down the court during their preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets in Shanghai, China, on October, 9, 2016. INDIANAPOLIS - Here was my first thought, and my second and my third thought, when word came down that the Pacers are about to bring back Lance Stephenson : At this point, what do the Pacers, losers of four of their last five games and hanging uneasily onto the eighth playoff spot, have to lose by adding Stephenson? He's replacing Rodney Stuckey, who was always hurt and then released by the team earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

