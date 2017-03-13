Once 19 games below .500, the Heat ar...

Once 19 games below .500, the Heat are on verge of playoffs

12 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Heat point guard sat out one game with ugly black eye and sore mouth but played through it Wednesday to score 33 points, while Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 17 rebounds in another win for the red-hot Heat. Once 11-30 earlier this season, Miami is now tied with the Pistons for eighth place in the East after winning for the 22nd time in 27 games, a stretch that includes 14 of15 at home.

Chicago, IL

