Omer Asik Has Lost Significant Amount of Weight from Illness
New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik has lost a significant amount of weight due to a bacterial infection that has kept him out of the lineup since Feb. 10. "We're just trying to get him healthy, really," Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, per Justin Verrier of ESPN.com. "That's the main thing."
