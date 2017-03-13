New Orleans Pelicans rout Portland Tr...

New Orleans Pelicans rout Portland Trail Blazers 100-77: Rapid reaction

The Portland Trail Blazers ' late-season playoff push ran into a two-headed roadblock Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins finally looked like a formidable combination, Portland looked nothing like the team that had been playing its basketball of the season and the New Orleans Pelicans won in a runaway, beating the Blazers 100-77 in the second game of a five-game trip.

Chicago, IL

