New Orleans Pelicans hosts Toast for the Coast benefit at Audubon Zoo

The opportunity to meet New Orleans Pelicans players and help save the wetlands? A question posed and enthusiastically answered "yes" by the more than 500 attendees at Toast for the Coast Gala , March 18. Set in the natural surroundings of the Audubon Zoo's Louisiana Swamp exhibition, guests enjoyed mingling with New Orleans Pelicans players and coaches while enjoying cocktails, including the "Wetland Whistler," delicious cuisine, music from Preservation Hall All Stars and the Boogie Men, and silent and live auctions. Favorite items included a Pelicans player's sneaker artistically transformed at the event by artist Reggie Ford, a two-game road trip with the Pelicans, and a trip to London to see the New Orleans Saints play this fall.

