New Orleans Pelicans considers Coast ...

New Orleans Pelicans considers Coast city for NBA Development League team

9 hrs ago

New Orleans Pelicans are considering Gulfport as a site for its NBA Development League franchise, Saints and Pelicans Communications & Broadcasting Manager Doug Miller said Friday. Greg Pietrangelo, Gulfport Urban Development Director, and David D'Aquilla of Gulfport Leisure Services told the Sun Herald on Friday that's not the case.

Chicago, IL

