Nets Sign G Archie Goodwin to 10-day Contract

11 hrs ago

With Joe Harris in the NBA concussion protocol and Sean Kilpatrick leaving Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a hamstring injury, the Nets are extremely thin at the shooting guard position. The 22-year-old was playing for the Greensboro Swarm of the D-League, where he averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game.

Chicago, IL

