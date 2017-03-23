NBA Sunday Night League Pass Betting: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans are on the cusp of being eliminated from playoff contention, and a loss to the Denver Nuggets tonight would all but seal that fate as No. 8 Denver holds a five-game lead over New Orleans in that chase for the final playoff spot in the West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC