NBA Scouts, Executives and Coaches Consider Pelicans' Ceiling with Boogie

The news of DeMarcus Cousins ' post-All-Star Game partnership with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans sent shockwaves through the NBA . For the first time since 2011, a superstar-caliber talent had been dealt during the season-for pennies on the dollar and in defiance of previous reports assuring a long-term partnership between Cousins and the Sacramento Kings .

