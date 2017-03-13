NBA roundup: Westbrook's 32nd triple-...

NBA roundup: Westbrook's 32nd triple-double lfts Thunder to win

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KION 46

Russell Westbrook collected his 32nd triple-double of the season to lead the Thunder to a 112-104 victory over the Utah Jazz Saturday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook posted 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to break a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for second place on the triple-double list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC