NBA roundup: Westbrook posts record-setting triple-double
Russell Westbrook recorded the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history Wednesday night, totaling 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 114-106 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic. Westbrook compiled his fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, leaving him three shy of the NBA record held by Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson.
