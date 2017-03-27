NBA roundup: Westbrook posts record-setting triple-double

Russell Westbrook recorded the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history Wednesday night, totaling 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 114-106 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic. Westbrook compiled his fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, leaving him three shy of the NBA record held by Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson.

