NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 26

March 26

Willie Cauley-Stein scored on a putback with 1.8 seconds remaining, allowing the Sacramento Kings to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 at Staples Center on Sunday. Darren Collison scored 19 points to lead the Kings, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Chicago, IL

