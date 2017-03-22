NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 21

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Brook Lopez capped a 29-point showing with a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Brooklyn Nets a dramatic 98-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Lopez made 13 of 24 from the field and saved his biggest shot for the final possession after Detroit's Tobias Harris forged a 96-96 deadlock with an 8-footer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC