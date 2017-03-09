NBA fines DeMarcus Cousins $50K for directing inappropriate language at fans
NBA fines DeMarcus Cousins $50K for directing inappropriate language at fans The incidents occurred during Sunday's win over the Lakers and after Monday's loss to the Jazz. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2mqeLPi New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center.
