NBA Capsules

16 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 115-108 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. The Rockets trailed by double digits for much of the game as they struggled from 3-point range.

