NBA All-Star Jersey Auction Includes League's Top Stars

NBA Auctions and MeiGray are selling the jerseys worn by players during the first half of this season's All-Star Game in New Orleans. As of Wednesday afternoon, the highest bid had been recorded for Steph Curry's carbon and red Western jersey.

