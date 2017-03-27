Master P Wants to Be an Assistant Coach for the New Orleans Pelicans
Despite leaving his basketball dreams behind for rap in the past, Master P 's affinity for the NBA hasn't wavered one bit. Talking to TMZ recently, the No Limit general spoke on his coaching ambitions for his hometown team, the New Orleans Pelicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC