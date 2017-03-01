look Pelicans are Boogey-ing in wrong direction

Five games since the blockbuster trade, the much-ballyhooed pairing of DeMarcus "Boogie'' Cousins with Anthony Davis in New Orleans isn't getting the Pelicans any closer to the eighth and final playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference. 1/2 games going into Saturday night's slate of games, the likelihood of a happy ending to this season's short story of "Boogie and The Brow'' seems to be slipping away with 20 games remaining.

