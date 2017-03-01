Leonard leads Spurs past Pelicans, 10...

Leonard leads Spurs past Pelicans, 101-98 in OT

Kawhi Leonard again had San Antonio teammates marveling at his uncanny ability to spur comebacks with clutch plays on both ends of the court. Leonard scored 31 points, made one steal in the final minute of regulation and another in overtime, and San Antonio beat New Orleans 101-98 on Friday night.

