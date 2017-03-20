Kyrie Irving leads Cleveland Cavalier...

Kyrie Irving leads Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA play-off place

Read more: Penarth Times

Kyrie Irving scored a whopping 46 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120. Irving benefited from being rested on Saturday night, and put in a superb performance as the Cavs overturned an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to confirm their place in the NBA post-season.

Chicago, IL

