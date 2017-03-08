Jrue Holiday hoping for a better perf...

Jrue Holiday hoping for a better performance vs. Raptors: Live updates and fan chat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday gets by Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer for two points during a NBA game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday had one of worst performances of the season on Monday night against the Utah Jazz after scoring only four points and getting bench in the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC