Jordan Crawford's NBA success a mixed bag for Grand Rapids Drive

8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Jordan Crawford is fast becoming the Grand Rapids Drive's most prestigious alumni, and he's only been gone a little over three weeks. Crawford, who led the Drive in scoring at 24.2 points before he signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on March 6, has gone on a tear.

