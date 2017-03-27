Jazz matchup to watch: Rodney Hood vs. Buddy Hield
He may not be Steph Curry, as Kings management hopes he becomes, but the fact is Buddy Hield is playing solid basketball for Sacramento. His shooting has vastly improved ever since he came over as part of the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC