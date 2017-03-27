Jason Smith, Stepdad, Long Two Legend
Jason Smith , everyone's lovable step dad, has had a boost this season. What started out as a hum drum, Shaqtin a Fool type of outing for him has quickly blossomed into a long two renaissance, in a league that has continued to move further and further away from that type of shot.
