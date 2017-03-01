Is Andre Drummond's play in the last two games reason for optimism?
Andre Drummond has received lots of criticism this season for his inconsistent play, and with his recent up and down play it's not going to stop just yet. Getting ejected in a loss to the New Olreans Pelicans for a needless shove to Tim Frazier 's face certainly didn't help endear him to an anxious Pistons fan base.
