Hollis Thompson's 10-day contract with Pelicans set to expire on Sunday; expected to be re-signed

New Orleans Pelicans forward Hollis Thompson drives past Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during a NBA game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Hollis Thompson's 10-day contract is set to expire on Sunday, but he is expected to be extended a second 10-day contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.