High-scoring guard Jordan Crawford signs on with Pelicans

7 hrs ago

Free agent guard Jordan Crawford became the latest signee for a prolonged audition with the New Orleans Pelicans, inking a 10-day deal on Monday afternoon. Crawford takes the place of Jarrett Jack, whose 10-day contract expired and was not renewed due to Jack suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee after just two games.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

