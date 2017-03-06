Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-8...

Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-83 win over Pelicans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Gordon Hayward scored 23 and the Utah Jazz led from start to finish in an 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-83 win over Pelicans Gordon Hayward scored 23 and the Utah Jazz led from start to finish in an 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n8WALm Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday battle for a rebound during the first half in an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City. SALT LAKE CITY - Rudy Gobert believes he should have been an All-Star and nights like Monday give him the opportunity to prove his case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC