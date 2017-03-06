Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-83 win over Pelicans
Gordon Hayward scored 23 and the Utah Jazz led from start to finish in an 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-83 win over Pelicans Gordon Hayward scored 23 and the Utah Jazz led from start to finish in an 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n8WALm Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday battle for a rebound during the first half in an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City. SALT LAKE CITY - Rudy Gobert believes he should have been an All-Star and nights like Monday give him the opportunity to prove his case.
