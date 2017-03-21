Grizzlies' Allen gets night off against Pelicans
Memphis coach David Fizdale says starting shooting guard Tony Allen is sitting out to rest his sore left knee as the Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans Grizzlies' Allen gets night off against Pelicans Memphis coach David Fizdale says starting shooting guard Tony Allen is sitting out to rest his sore left knee as the Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nyFZVi Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen defends San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies won 104-96.
