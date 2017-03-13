Gigabit LTE: Sprint's MIMO Gras in Ne...

Gigabit LTE: Sprint's MIMO Gras in New Orleans

Read more: Light Reading

Despite the hype around 5G, the next big speed race around mobile is going to be around "Gigabit Class LTE," and Sprint Corp. kicked it off at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this week. Sprint -- with a little help from Qualcomm Inc. and Motorola -- showed off a new, as yet unreleased Moto phone that was getting downloads of up to 612.5 Mbit/s when Light Reading tried it.

Chicago, IL

