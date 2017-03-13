Former Pelicans forward Omri Casspi d...

Former Pelicans forward Omri Casspi drawing interest from playoff teams: report

22 hrs ago

New Orleans Pelicans forward Omri Casspi warms up before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Thursday, February 21, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com The New Orleans Pelicans waived forward Omri Casspi on Feb. 25 after their medical staff determined he would miss four to six weeks with a fractured thumb that occurred in his debut game last month against the Houston Rockets.

Chicago, IL


Comments made yesterday: 26,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,040

