Dragic stars with 33 points in return as Heat hold off Pelicans
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic right is expected to play in Wednesday's game against New Orleans. Dragic suffered an eye injury on Saturday that kept him out of Sunday's game against Indiana Goran Dragic showed no ill effects from an eye injury, scoring 33 points to power the Miami Heat to a 120-112 National Basketball Association win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
