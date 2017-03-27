Devin Harris Fined $25K for Behavior vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for his actions toward a referee in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans . Per the NBA's release announcing the fine , Harris was fined for "aggressively pursuing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection" against the Pelicans.

