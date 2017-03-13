DeMarcus Cousins on late-game benching vs. Hornets: 'I wasn't mad at all'

One of the main reasons DeMarcus Cousins was excited about joining the New Orleans Pelicans was the opportunity to play with a player capable of the 46-point, 21-rebound onslaught that Anthony Davis put on during Sunday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. What Cousins didn't anticipate, though, was that he'd be watching from the sidelines as Davis put forward one of the best performances of his career.

