DeMarcus Cousins on late-game benchin...

DeMarcus Cousins on late-game benching vs. Hornets: 'I wasn't mad at all'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

One of the main reasons DeMarcus Cousins was excited about joining the New Orleans Pelicans was the opportunity to play with a player capable of the 46-point, 21-rebound onslaught that Anthony Davis put on during Sunday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. What Cousins didn't anticipate, though, was that he'd be watching from the sidelines as Davis put forward one of the best performances of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC