DeMarcus Cousins on first game vs. the Kings: 'I'm not trying to make it personal'

DeMarcus Cousins tried his hardest to not make a big deal out of Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans big man spoke to reporters after Thursday's practice leading up to his first matchup against his former team on Friday at the Smoothie King Center, and he attempted sticking to one talking point through all of the questions: "It's just another chance to come out, play hard and try to get a win," Cousins repeated with a smile on his face after the first round of Kings-related questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.