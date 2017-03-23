DeMarcus Cousins forced to miss Sunday's game against Nuggets because of sprained ankle

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins leaves the game after getting his third foul during a NBA game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com / [email protected] DeMarcus Cousins was ruled out from playing in Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a sprained right ankle.

