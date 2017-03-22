DeMarcus Cousins enjoys career night as Pelicans top Grizzlies
The Grizzlies led by 12 in the first half, but New Orleans charged ahead with a 21-0 run in the third quarter. DeMarcus Cousins tied a career-high with five 3-pointers and poured in his most points since joining the Pelicans as New Orleans upset the Grizzlies Tuesday.
