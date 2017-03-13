Damian Lillard continues late-season assault on NBA as Portland Trail Blazers beat San...

There was a season-best performance from Noah Vonleh , a clutch fourth quarter from CJ McCollum , a shiver of Nurkic Fever and a little late-game luck. But more than anything, as the Portland Trail Blazers ' beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 Wednesday night at AT&T Center, there was another incredible individual performance from Damian Lillard , who continued his late-season assault on the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.