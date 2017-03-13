Blazers sideline reporter reacts appr...

Blazers sideline reporter reacts appropriately to creepy New Orleans Pelicans mascot

10 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

CBS Sports reporter James Herbert perfectly captured the moment Portland Trail Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam was scared senseless by Pierre the Pelican. And Portland Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam got it 100 percent right Tuesday evening when New Orleans' Pierre the Pelican inched a little too close during a live broadcast.

Chicago, IL

