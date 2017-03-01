Basketball: Leonard leads Spurs, Pelicans stop Pistons
Kawhi Leonard nailed a clutch jump shot with two seconds remaining to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday . San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and forward Thaddeus Young during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Mar 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
