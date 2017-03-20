Anthony Davis rolls ankle but avoids serious injury
In purely academic terms, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis are just now learning to play nicely with each other in the sandbox. New Orleans had its best defensive outing of the season to cut its deficit to four games behind the Denver Nuggets and pull within 2.5 of the ninth-place Blazers, starting a critical four-game week on a positive note.
