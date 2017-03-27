Anthony Davis' recent hot streak has ...

Anthony Davis' recent hot streak has reached Shaquille O'Neal levels

On Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks , Anthony Davis lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 121-118 victory, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds. It was an efficient performance from Davis, as he went 11-21 from the field, scoring eight of his baskets right at the rim.

Chicago, IL

