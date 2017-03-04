Adam Silver says NBA All-Star format will change for 2018 "It shouldn't be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lpZQp8 USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss commissioner Adam Silver's press conference that touched on several hut-button issues including the Trump travel ban and Charles Oakley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.