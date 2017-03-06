Adam Silver promises format change fo...

Adam Silver promises format change for 2018 All-Star Game

3 hrs ago

A lack of defense -- or effort -- was indefensible to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is bringing format changes to the All-Star Game next year. Silver and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul , the National Basketball Players Association president, talked recently about how to make the game more competitive after the Western Conference raced to a 192-182 win over the Eastern Conference last month in New Orleans.

