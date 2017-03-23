6 Free Agents the New York Knicks Should Target in 2017 NBA Offseason
While he doesn't have quite the feline agility of Derrick Rose, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday also makes athletic drives from the arc to the iron. Additionally, he has a much prettier jump shot, particularly from deep , which was on full display during a 33-point, 10-assist storm on the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 23. Holiday is also an excellent distributor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC