6 Free Agents the New York Knicks Should Target in 2017 NBA Offseason

While he doesn't have quite the feline agility of Derrick Rose, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday also makes athletic drives from the arc to the iron. Additionally, he has a much prettier jump shot, particularly from deep , which was on full display during a 33-point, 10-assist storm on the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 23. Holiday is also an excellent distributor.

