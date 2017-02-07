With Xavier Munford Gone, It's Time For Archie Goodwin To Step Up In Greensboro

In the wee hours of Friday morning, European basketball insider David Pick broke the news of Xavier Munford would leave the Greensboro Swarm to join FC Barcelona Lassa to help prevent them from being eliminated from the Euroleague. Before that departure, Munford stood as an elite D-League point guard due to his standing as an effective facilitator that can also do some work as an on-ball cutter.

