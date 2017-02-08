Why do we (still) call Washington's NBA team the Wizards?
D.C. basketball has national relevance again. Though, watching the team this year has given me pause: When did the Wizards ' branding last resemble actual wizards? A literal wizard? Conjuring spells and witchcraft? Do you remember the last time it felt genuine? Was it before Nick Young was called Swaggy P? Was it this magical play? Maybe Hermione Granger actually levitated the ball out of McGee's hand, in which case this might have been one of the last wizardry plays in Washington basketball history.
